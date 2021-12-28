New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. He gave this information on Twitter and requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.Also Read - Why Are Doctors Protesting For Last 11 Days And What Are Their Demands | Explained

"If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice", tweeted Derek O'Brien.

Giving details, Derek O'Brien said he has moderate symptoms and has isolated at home. He also said he was always 'ultra-careful'.

“Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.),” he tweeted.

It must be noted that the TMC MP was on 21 December suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House. As per reports, he allegedly threw the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

Earlier in the day, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Ganguly was double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.