Kolkata: Addressing a press conference, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has released party's complete list of 291 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Of the 291 candidates in first list, 50 are women while 42 are Muslim candidates. However, the TMC has not declared candidates for the remaining three seats in North Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee confirmed that she will be fighting from Suvendu's stronghold Nandigram seat. The TMC chief also said that she will not contesting West Bengal Assembly polls from Bhabanipur seat.

"Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced at the presser on Friday afternoon.

From Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the party has decided that leaders above the age of 80 will not be contesting West Bengal 2021 polls.