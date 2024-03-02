Home

TMC's Sudip Banerjee Should Be Arrested…: Explosive Post by Kunal Ghosh Against His Own Party's MP

TMC’s Sudip Banerjee Should Be Arrested…: Explosive Post by Kunal Ghosh Against His Own Party’s MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh resigned from his position on Friday as the party's spokesperson and state general secretary. After his resignation, he launched a fresh attack against T

TMC’s Sudip Banerjee Should Be Arrested…: Explosive Post by Kunal Ghosh Against His Own Party’s MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh resigned from his position on Friday as the party’s spokesperson and state general secretary. After his resignation, he launched a fresh attack against TMC leader Sudip Banerjee. While he had been making veiled allegations against him until now, on Saturday morning, he openly criticized Sudip Banerjee in a post.

