West Bengal

TMC Suffers Big Blow In West Bengal As ‘Insulted And Hurt’ Tapas Roy Quits, Might Join BJP

Tapas Roy Quits: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal suffered a jolt on Monday as senior party leader and MLA Tapas Roy resigned just ahead of the scheduled announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Tapas Roy submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee in the afternoon minutes after expressing his “deep disappointment and hurt” with his party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee for “deserting him during trying circumstances”.

Roy, an MLA from the Baranagar constituency of north Kolkata, has been TMC’s deputy chief whip in the West Bengal assembly.

Now speculations are rife that he will leave TMC and join the BJP.

Speaking on the same, Roy said that he would take those decisions in “due time”.

It is being reported that West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and former TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rushed to Roy’s residence on Monday morning in a last-ditch effort to pacify and dissuade him from carrying out his decision to resign.

Further, it is said that Roy had been at odds with TMC Lok Sabha MP from the North Kolkata constituency Sudip Bandyopadhyay and was reportedly maintaining distance from the party for a while now, which included staying away from his constituency.

Speaking to the media at his Bowbazar residence in central Kolkata, Roy slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 12 this year.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood in the assembly and said that the ED was targeting Shajahan Sheikh. I was expecting her to speak a word or two about the raids at my place which devastated my family. But not a word was spoken,” said Roy.

While claiming he has remained “spotless and free of corruption” during his entire political career, he alleged: “I have reasons to believe that a section of my own party leaders were responsible for orchestrating the ED operation at my residence. I was devastated to know that some of them were rejoicing when my house was being raided and my family members were suffering deep trauma.”

Expressing his gratitude for the “opposition party leaders who reached out to him during the raid and offered solidarity” he said, “For reasons unknown to me, no leader from my party has bothered to get in touch with me. Fifty-two days have passed since the raids, yet I haven’t received a single phone call from by supreme leader offering her reassurance.”

“I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption levelled against the party and the government. I also do not support the way the issue of Sandeshkhali was handled,” said Roy adding that the dual issues of corruption and Sandeshkhali were the primary triggers for his decision to quit.

Earlier, Kunal Ghosh tendered his resignation from the dual positions of TMC spokesperson and state secretary less than a week ago.

Tapas Roy is a five-time MLA from north Kolkata and has represented constituencies like Vidyasagar and Burra Bazar before tightening his political grip on Baranagar where he remained undefeated since 2011.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.