West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Silbhadra Datta, and now Banasri Maity, the resignation spree in Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress continued on Friday as well. TMC Uttar Kanthi MLA, Banasri Maity, on Friday tendered his resignation from the primary membership and other posts of the party. Also Read - Meeting Between Centre, West Bengal Government Begins Over Law & Order Situation in State

Earlier today, Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, also tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Speaking to ANI, Dutta confirmed that he has resigned as a member of the party and from all other positions held in TMC. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation Not Accepted by Bengal Assembly Speaker on Technical Grounds

“I have tendered my resignation as a member of TMC and all other positions held by me in the party. I have been a part of TMC since 2006,” he said. When asked about his future plans and if he plans to join BJP in the future, Dutta said he has not made any plans for the future and has not decided if he wants to join BJP or not. Also Read - BJP Workers Unfurl 'Jai Shri Ram' Banner Atop Kerala Municipal Office, Case Registered

Dutta’s resignation came after party MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari’s exit from TMC. The speculations are rife with reports claiming that the rebel TMC leaders are expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the near future.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day tour tomorrow.