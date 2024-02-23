Home

TMC vs BJP In Bengal? BJP Leader Sabyasachi Ghosh ARRESTED For Running Prostitution Racket Amid Sandeshkhali Row

Its 'TMC vs BJP' in Bengal as amid the latter's leaders protesting against the Sandeshkhali Violence, Bengal Police has arrested BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh for allegedly running a 'prostitution racket' in Howrah...

BJP Leader Sabyasachi Ghosh

New Delhi: A political battle is going on in Bengal between the state government led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Central Government led by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), over the Sandeshkhali Violence where women have been protesting demanding action against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, for allegedly sexually harassing them in the Sandeshkhali village. Several BJP leaders have also been standing in support with the Sandeshkhali women. However, things have taken a turn in Bengal, as BJP Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh has been arrested by the Bengal Police for allegedly running a ‘prostitution racket’ in Howrah.

BJP Leader ARRESTED For Running Prostitution Racket In Howrah

As mentioned earlier, Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Howrah, amid the Sandeshkhali Violence and controversy. This is a huge step for TMC as the BJP leaders had been protesting against the former, in the Sandeshkhali Row. The Mamata Banerjee-led political party has accused the Bhartiya Janata Party of ‘protecting pimps’ instead of women.

Sabyasachi Ghosh Arrested, TMC Directs Attack On BJP

As BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh gets arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in one of his hotels in Howrah, TMC has directed an attack against BJP, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The post read, “@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah’s Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don’t protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!”

