West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: With West Bengal polls inching closer, the state has been witnessing major political developments at a regular interval. The ruling Trinamool Congress, who is quite confident of winning the polls, has launched unflinching attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party on the issues of Farmers, job creation, economy. The Saffron Camp, on the other hand, is keeping no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state with promises to turn Bengal into ‘Sonar Bangla’ again. Also Read - Samajwadi Party Will Support Mamata Banerjee's TMC In Upcoming West Bengal Polls, Confirms Akhilesh Yadav

On Monday, both the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party held a high voltage pollical rallies in the state. With Mamata Banerjee announcing that she will fight the upcoming state poll from Nandigram, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari promptly accepted the challenge and asserted he will defeat the TMC supremo or quit politics. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee, Says TMC Chief Will Lose Nandigram Seat By Over Half Lakh Votes

Banerjee chose Nandigram to make the big announcement reflects the TMC supremo’s determination to take the BJP, which has launched a spirited campaign to unseat her after a decade-long stint in power, head on. Also Read - WATCH: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Vandalised at Suvendu's Rally in Kolkata After Mamata's Nandigram Call

Here are the top developments:

Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accepts the challenge thrown by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from his Nandigram assembly seat, asserting he will defeat her in the election or quit politics.

“If I am fielded by my party from Nandigram, I will defeat her by a margin of at least 50,000 votes or I will quit politics,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

Ruckus broke out at Suvendu Adhikari’s election rally in South Kolkata. Stones were pelted and several vehicles were vandalised as the BJP took out a rally in Trinamool Congress’ turf in Mudali area.

We will support Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections to defeat BJP who wants to win by spreading hatred. In 2017 as well, they won in Uttar Pradesh by propagating hatred: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav