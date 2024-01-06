Home

West Bengal

ED Attack: Lookout Notice Issued Against TMC’s ‘Bhai’ Shahjahan Sheikh

On Friday, an ED team which was on their way to conduct a raid at the house of Shahjahan Sheikh, came under attack, allegedly from the TMC leader's supporters in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

New Delhi: Day after a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths was attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the probe agency on Saturday issued a lookout notice for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

On Friday, an ED team came under attack, allegedly from the TMC leader’s supporters, while they were on their way to raid Sheikh’s house in connection with the purported public distribution system (PDS) scam case.

The ED said three of its officers suffered “grievous” injuries after a mob vandalised its vehicles during a raid at the residence of Sheikh. The mob also snatched their personal belongings such as mobile phones and wallets.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video of Shahjahan Sheikh, in which the TMC leader can be heard boasting the CBI and the ED would not be able to touch even a “single strand of my hair”. In the video, reportedly from a January 1 public rally, Sheikh can be also be heard threatening to “break the teeth” and “execute” BJP workers and leaders after 2024 “if he was angry”.

Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee’s spokespersons came out in full force to defend Shahjahan Sheikh, the criminal, who ordered attack on ED officials and media in Sandeshkhali. In a public speech on 1st Jan 2024, Shahjahan claimed that CBI and ED wouldn’t be able to even touch his… pic.twitter.com/wARh0GDy3O — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 6, 2024

ED arrests Shankar Adhya

Meanwhile, earlier today, the central probe agency arrested TMC leader Shankar Adhya in connection with the alleged ration scam in West Bengal. Adhya, who is the former chairman of the Bongaon Municipality, was arrested the ED in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Adhya, a TMC leader in the North 24 Parganas district, was arrested from his residence in Simultola in Bongaon after searches were conducted by the agency at properties linked to him and his family members. These searches went on for at least 17 hours on Friday, they said.

Another ‘attack’ on ED officials

Officials said that following Adhya’s arrest, his supporters allegedly tried to block the investigators from taking him with them, besides hurling stones at their vehicles. “The CRPF personnel who were accompanying the ED team had to baton-charge the mob to bring the situation under control”, they added.

“Along with the searches, Adhya was also being questioned. He was arrested as his replies were not satisfactory,” an ED officer said.

“After the arrest, his supporters, led by women, tried to stop the officers from taking him along with them. The accompanying CRPF personnel brought the situation under control,” he said.

This was the second attack on the agency after the one in Sandeshkhali in neighbouring South 24 Parganas district on Friday.

‘Will cooperate in every way’

Adhya is considered to be close to state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested in connection with the alleged scam last year.

Along with properties belonging to the TMC leader, the ED had conducted searches at the residences of his in-laws, his associates and an ice cream factory linked to them.

Besides documents, the ED seized around Rs 8 lakh in cash from the residence of the in-laws, the officer said.

Soon after his arrest, Adhya told reporters, “I’ll cooperate with the ED and will help them in every possible way.”

He was brought to the ED office in Salt Lake in the early hours itself and will be produced at a court in Kolkata later in the day.

(With PTI inputs)

