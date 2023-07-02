Home

TMC Worker Shot Dead, Several Others Injured In Pre-Poll Violence Ahead Of West Bengal Panchayat Elections

BSF personnel arrive at the Balurghat railway station for the security deployment for the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat Elections in South Dinajpur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead while several others members of the opposition party as well as the ruling dispensation, were injured in violent clashes ahead of tomorrow’s Panchayat polls in West Bengal.

According to the police, the victim, identified as 52-year-old TMC worker Jiyarul Molla, was shot dead in Phulmalancha area in Basanti in South 24 Parganas district late on Saturday night while he was returning home.

Molla was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.A local Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader claimed that Molla, who was a close associate of TMC leader Amarul Laskar, was a victim of infighting within the ruling party.

Molla’s daughter Manwara, who is a TMC candidate in Kathalberia gram panchayat, also alleged that her father had complained to the police about frequent threats from a rival faction which asked him to quit politics but the law enforcers did not take any action.

“I am a first-time candidate. My candidature is not liked by another local faction in the party. I demand a high-level probe into the incident,” a PTI report quoted Manwara as saying.

Local TMC MLA Saokat Molla said the police should probe the matter and take prompt action against whoever is responsible.

With Molla’s killing, the death toll in the poll-related violence in West Bengal has surged to 10. The TMC ruled state has witnessed violent clashes since filing of nominations for rural elections began on June 9, PTI reported, citing police reports.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were injured in clashes between CPI(M) and ISF supporters on one side and those of the TMC on the other in Paschim Medinipur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Krishnapur area in Chandrakona in the morning after the TMC members tried to erect party flags, and faced resistance from opposition activists.

The injured, who belong to both camps, have been admitted to hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment, another police officer said, adding that their condition is stated to be stable.

A large contingent of police team has been deployed on the spot, he added.

The police did not mention the number of people detained or arrested after the clashes.

In another incident, Ibrahim Mollah, TMC candidate in Chaltaberia gram panchayat, was seriously injured when he was thrashed and stabbed allegedly by ISF activists while he was returning home in Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas on Sunday night after campaigning, police said.

TMC leader Saokat Molla alleged that ISF’s Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique was behind the attack as he wanted to unleash a “reign of terror” in the area.

Siddique, however, denied the charge, while counter-alleging that the TMC was threatening and intimidating ISF workers in villages.

“Villagers are rising against the atrocities and ‘bomb culture’ of the TMC and that is not being liked by the gang patronised by Shaukat Mollah. The ISF believes in peaceful movement by people, not violence,” he added.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

(With PTI inputs)

