As petrol prices continue to burn hole in the common man’s pocket, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today rode to office on a electric scooter in Kolkata. Television channels beamed images of Mamata riding a pillion on a scooter to protest petrol price hike. Meanwhile, petrol was sold at Rs 91.20 per litre in Kolkata today. In Mumbai, the rates breached Rs 97 mark. Also Read - Police Denies Permission To JP Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal' Barrackpore, BJP Says Will Move Court

The TMC supremo had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the rising fuel price, and said that the centre will reduce the prices only for few days ahead of elections. “They (BJP) are increasing LPG and diesel prices every day. It is a matter of concern. Central government will only reduce the prices for few days when the elections are round at the corner,” Banerjee said. Also Read - West Bengal Elections 2021: Cops Deny Permission To Asaduddin Owaisi's First Rally In Kolkata

