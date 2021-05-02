Tollygunge Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Tollygunge assembly constituency in West Bengal will begin at 8 AM. The seat is currently held by Aroop Biswas of Trinamool Congress. In 2016, TMC’s Biswas had won the seat by defeating Madhuja Sen Roy of Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 9896 votes. This year, the seat witnessed a tough fight between BJP candidate Babul Supriyo, TMC’s Aroop Biswas and CPI(M)’s Debdut Ghosh. Also Read - Tarakeswar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

"I will be able to handle Asansol [his Lok Sabha constituency] and Tollygunge. I have done a lot of good work in Asansol and the schemes by Prime Minister Modi have reached the people. I have won by sizeable number of votes [in the past] and I am confident about Tollygunge," Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo had said before the results.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding this constituency. Find out the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details here.