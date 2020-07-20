Kolkata: To sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks in public places, Kolkata Police on Monday launched a unique campaign in the city to distribute masks among the people. Also Read - COVID-19 Cure Soon: First Trial of Oxford University's Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response

The city police released a mask-wearing awareness anthem, sung by veteran singer Usha Utthup, to motivate people in Covid-19 safety activities. The campaign ‘Mask-up Kolkata’ was launched by city police Commissioner Anuj Sharma. Also Read - Working Mothers Struggle The Most During COVID-19 Pandemic, Here is How to Remain Sane During This Tough Time

“Always wear a mask,” Sharma tweeted, while launching the awareness drive. Also Read - Vaccine Tomorrow? Mysterious Tweet by Lancet Editor Excites Netizens, Spirals Hopes on COVID-19 Cure

To fight the war against Covid-19, the city police decided to run the campaign using mobile vans and tableaus, which will roam around in different parts of Kolkata spreading awareness.

The campaign was carried out at various busy traffic intersections by the police, who distributed masks to those who forgot to wear them, and urged them to use hand wash and alcohol-based sanitisers and maintain 2-metre distance from each other in public places for their own safety.

‘Mask-up Kolkata’ banners were also put up at various places in the city as part of the sensitisation drive.