Trespasser Hides In Mamata Banerjee's Residence: The security personnel of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday morning nabbed a trespasser who reportedly entered the residence of the West Bengal Chief Minister in South Kolkata. The trespasser had reportedly climbed up the boundary walls of the CM's residence on late Saturday and was hiding inside the house for the whole night. He is now being interrogated by the police after he was handed over to the local Kalighat Police Station. The police are quizzing him on with what intention he dared to enter that high-security zone and that too after climbing up the walls.

How he managed to sneak in?

Facing interrogation, he confessed that he climbed up the boundary wall, entered the Chief Minister's residence at around 1 a.m. and hid there for the whole night. Now the questions are being raised on how the person could climb up the wall and enter the chief minister's residence, hoodwinking the security personnel present there and also avoiding the CCTV cameras installed there.

A serious security lapse, act of negligence

Recently, an aged couple was murdered in the same locality, which raised questions about the security arrangements there. Then it was learnt that a number of CCTV cameras installed there were non-functional.

A senior official of Kolkata Police said that the questions of the negligence of the police personnel posted there cannot be ruled out. It is learnt that all officers and personnel in charge of the security arrangements at the chief minister’s residence will be questioned and the negligence part will also be probed.

(With agency inputs)