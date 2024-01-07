Home

West Bengal

TMC Leader Gunned Down By Bike-Borne Assailants In Bengal’s Baharampur

Satyan Chowdhury-- the TMC general secretary for Murshidabad-- was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Bhardupur area of Baharampur in West Bengal.

File Photo

West Bengal News: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot and killed by motorcycle-borne gunmen in West Bengal’s Baharampur. According to reports, Satyan Chowdhury– the ruling party’s general secretary for Murshidabad– was fired upon by unidentified attackers in Bhardupur area of Baharampur.

He was a rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Reports said that Satyan, accompanied by some of his close aides, was inspecting an under-construction high-rise at the Bhakuri intersection in Baharampur when three unidentified gunmen arrived on two bikes and fired three rounds at the TMC leader before fleeing the scene.

Upon hearing the gunshots, locals arrived at the scene and rushed Chowdhury to the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per local reports, Satyan Chowdhury was once close to West Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, but the two drifted apart and Satyan later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. They said that Satyen had recently started distancing himself from politics for reasons that are not yet clear.

Satyan had joined the Trinamool Congress due to alleged differences with Adhir Ranjan, reports said. However, the TMC leader was not very active in politics since the last state assembly elections.

‘Congress, CPM behind murder’

Meanwhile, local TMC leader has accused the Congress and CPM for orchestrating Satyan Chowdhury’s murder in a bid to stir unrest in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, denying the accusations, Left leader and Murshidabad District CPM Secretary Jamir Mollah said the Trinamool leader was killed in a clan conflict.

Satyan Chowdhury was fatally shot at point-blank range on Sunday afternoon, the police said, adding that they have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation to track down the TMC leader’s assassins.

“Investigation of the incident has already started. Attempts are being made to identify the culprits by checking the CCTV footage of the area,” said Murshidabad District Superintendent of Police Surya Pratap Yadav said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.