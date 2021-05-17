Kolkata: Agitated over the arrest of minister Fihad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra, Trinamool Congress workers on Monday gathered outside the CBI office in Kolkata and started pelting stones at the security forces. According to the central agency, the arrests have been made in its probe on the Narada sting case. Also Read - Anjan Bandopadhyay, 24 Ghanta's Dynamic Editor, Dies Of Covid; Zee Family Mourns Loss

Soon after the detention, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached the CBI's office in Kolkata to protest against the arrest of four party heavyweights including two ministers. Banerjee started a sit-in at the CBI office here and demanding officials to arrest her as well.



“Didi (Banerjee) will not leave this CBI office until her party colleagues are released or until she is also arrested,” Banerjee’s spokesperson, lawyer Anindyo Raut told waiting media persons.

The CBI, on the other hand, said that they will file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.

The central agency arrested Trinamool Congress leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra as well as former party leader Sovan Chatterjee in Kolkata in connection with the case this morning.

The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.