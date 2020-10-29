Kolkata: In yet another controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, the actor-turned-politician can be charged with contempt of court for her recent visit to a Durga Puja pandal despite a Calcutta High Court ban on entry into pandals owing to the pandemic this year. Also Read - TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Plays Dhak, Dances on Durga Ashtami | Watch Video

Appearing on behalf of a petitioner who recently sought restrictions during Durga Puja to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases, advocate Sabyasachi Chatterjee said the matter will soon be brought before a vacation bench of the court. Also Read - Sonu Sood Honoured With Life-Size Statue at Durga Puja Pandal, Actor Calls it His 'Biggest Award Ever'

The Calcutta HC had in a landmark order earlier this month, prohibited entry of general public into Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal while hearing the plea. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Challenges Supreme Court Against Re 1 Fine Over His Tweets

“It was astonishing that people’s representatives like Nusrat Jahan and Mahua Moitra entered pandals despite the court prohibiting it by declaring pandals as no-entry zones. MPs, lawmakers entering pandals in complete violation of the High Court judgment is a clear contempt of the court,” India Today quoted Chatterjee as saying.

Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan and her businessman husband Nikhil Jain were photographed at the prominent Sangha pandal in south Kolkata on October 24. They were accompanied by filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee and his wife, Bangladeshi actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila.

“It is also contempt of the particular position they are holding. She has misused her position as an MP to enter the pandal. Notices have been dispatched…Nusrat Jahan and Srijit Mukherji should receive it by tomorrow,” Chatterjee added.

The public was restrained from entering pandals throughout the puja days when some celebrities were seen flouting the rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Chatterjee said.

“If this is the attitude of celebrities in the state then what will be the fate of the judgment…what will public think? Even Union Minister Babul Supriyo was at the puja pandal at EZCC. If court orders are being violated in such a fashion then there will be no protection for the rule of law. We are receiving and collating such information and we will bring all of them to the notice of the court,” he said.