Kolkata: In a heart-wrenching incident, five members of a family, including two children and two women, were found dead in their house in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Sunday, police said.
The tragic incident took place in Jamalpur village, and it is suspected that they were murdered, a senior police officer said.
“It appears that they were murdered. We have initiated an investigation into the incident. It is in a preliminary stage,” he said.
The bodies were sent for postmortem, the officer added.
(With inputs from PTI)