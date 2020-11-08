Kolkata: In a heart-wrenching incident, five members of a family, including two children and two women, were found dead in their house in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Sunday, police said. Also Read - Give Modi Govt a Chance, We Will Make ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 Years: Amit Shah in Bengal

The tragic incident took place in Jamalpur village, and it is suspected that they were murdered, a senior police officer said.

West Bengal: Bodies of five people of the same family found today at their residence in Dakshin Dinajpur district. "One body was found hanging & others had head injuries. Prima facie seems to be a case of murder & subsequent suicide. Further probe is on," say Police pic.twitter.com/tmeQbCCcgw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

“It appears that they were murdered. We have initiated an investigation into the incident. It is in a preliminary stage,” he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)