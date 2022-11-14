‘Unaccpetable’: Mamata Banerjee Apologises For Trinamool Minister’s Comments On President Murmu

For the unversed, Giri faced flak recently for his remarks on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu. After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologized for it.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata/West Bengal: Condemning Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Akhil Giri’s statement on president Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to her on behalf of the TMC, “Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren’t supporting it. But every day the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable”, said CM Banerjee.

She added, “Speaking is an art. I sometimes use the word ‘kimbhutkimakar’ (meaning strange in English). That’s a word in the dictionary. I haven’t used any words outside the dictionary. If I ever speak any bad word, I immediately withdraw it&we certainly have that right.”

Terming the comments “irresponsible”, the party had distanced itself from Mr Giri’s remarks. Taking to Twitter, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale had said,”This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard.”