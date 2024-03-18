Home

Under-Construction Building Collapses In Kolkata: 10 Rescued, Rescue Ops Underway | Top Developments

Director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Abhijit Pandey said the under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

Kolkata: More than 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata late on Sunday night. As per the latest updates, the five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area in the wee hours on Monday. A search operation is underway to find survivors who were trapped under the rubble.

“A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134,” West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted from his X handle, adding that the particular area falls under the ‘citadel’ of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Urging the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Kolkata Police Commissioner to involve the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team in the ongoing rescue and relief operation, Adhikari posted, “I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team that can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire servicemen, police or any other team.”

“An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on,” a police official said.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief.” “I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team,” he said.

A 5 storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134.

This particular area falls under the so called 'citadel' of Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata and Municipal Affairs Minister. I urge @chief_west, Secretary… pic.twitter.com/tLvRD9QpmN — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 17, 2024

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed. There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

“Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble,” said a local resident.

