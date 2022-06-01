Lucknow: A government officer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended on Wednesday for having a picture of Al-Qaeda’s founder Osama bin Laden’s at his office describing him as “world’s best junior engineer”, news agency PTI reported citing officials.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone Of Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha At Ayodhya | Watch Video

Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) placed a picture of bin Laden at his office, with a note below that read, "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer", officials added.

Senior district officials took cognisance of the matter and ordered Gautam's suspension after bin Laden's picture with the note was shared widely on social media. Officials further said that the picture was later taken down from the SDO's office.

Farrukhabad district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI that the managing director of DVVNL has suspended Gautam “following an inquiry into the incident”.

The SDO, however, has defended his act, saying that any person can be someone’s “idol”. “Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed but I have its several copies,” Gautam was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)