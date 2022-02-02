Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Latest Update: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended her support to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 and added that she will contest from UP in 2021 for Lok Sabha Elections.Also Read - Deoband: Will BJP's Hindutva Push Help Lotus Bloom in Western UP?

“In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on 8th February 2022. We (TMC) will contest from UP in Lok Sabha polls (in 2024),” Mamata added. Also Read - RPN Effect! SP Releases New List Of 3 Candidates, Changes Swami Prasad Maurya's Constituency

Saying that she has made her party unit in Goa and Tripura, she said her party has to make West Bengal strong in next 2 years so that the TMC gets all 42 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Withdraws Candidates Against Akhilesh, Shivpal In 'Reciprocal Gesture'

Have built my unit in Goa, in Tripura my vote percentage over 20%. We've to make Bengal stronger in next 2 yrs so that we get all 42 seats (in 2024 LS polls);have to chase BJP away. Uniformity will be there in TMC; will do my 1st working Committee meeting in Delhi:Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/vGxQCX0GOh — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

“Have built my unit in Goa, in Tripura my vote percentage over 20%. We’ve to make West Bengal stronger in next 2 years so that we get all 42 seats (in 2024 LS polls), have to chase BJP away. Uniformity will be there in TMC; will do my first working Committee meeting in Delhi,” Mamata added.

She also urged all regional parties to unite to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 elections. “I want all regional parties to unite, fight and defeat the BJP in 2024,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee also went on to add that she had been told that seven to eight BJP leaders want to join the TMC.

Earlier this week, Mamata said she had blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Twitter account and also accused him of “tapping phones” and “threatening” the chief secretary and DGP.

Earlier in the day, Mamata was re-elected as the TMC chairperson, a top party official said. The ruling Trinamool Congress held its organisational elections after a gap of five years.

According to TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, Banerjee was declared elected without a contest as no other leader entered the fray.

“A total of 48 proposers and seconders had submitted nominations in favour of Mamata Banerjee. As there was no other nomination for the post of chairperson, Mamata Banerjee has been re-elected unopposed,” Chatterjee, the returning officer for the organisational polls, said.

It must be noted that Mamata Banerjee had founded the party in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress and has been heading it ever since.