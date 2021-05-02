Kolkata: After making a landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Mamata Banerjee will stake a claim to form the government in the state at 7 AM on Monday. This was announced by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said that he congratulated Mamata Banerjee’s party win in West Bengal assembly elections. He also added that on Monday at 7 PM, the chief minister will be calling on him at Raj Bhawan. Also Read - Congratulations Pour in For Mamata Banerjee as TMC Scores Landslide Victory in West Bengal

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference soon after the results were announced and said West Bengal has “saved” India with its mandate. Banerjee further said tackling the COVID-19 pandemic was her priority, asking party leaders not to organise any victory rally. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Thanks People For Landslide Victory, Says Bengal Has Saved India

“It is the victory of the people of Bengal, the victory of democracy. Bengal has saved India today. This landslide victory came after fighting against several odds — the Centre, its machinery, its agencies. This victory has saved the humanity,” Banerjee said. Also Read - BREAKING: Twist To The Tale in Nandigram, Recount of Votes After Reports Suggests Mamata Lost

Banerjee further said combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority of her government and dedicated her party’s resounding victory to the people of the state. “For us, combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority… This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it,” she said.

“I am doing well now. I told you a few days back that I have recovered and will remove the plaster,” she said, referring to the injury she received on March 10 during her visit to Nandigram, which forced her to continue the election campaign on a wheelchair.

Reiterating her pre-poll promise, Banerjee said her government will provide free vaccines to the people of the state. “I urge the Centre to give free vaccines to every Indian. To vaccinate 140 crore people, Rs 30,000 crore is needed to be spent. I will sit in protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue here if the Centre does not accept this demand,” she said.

The chief minister also hit out at the Election Commission over its conduct of the polls, alleging her party was treated badly. Banerjee alleged that some “mischief” happened in Nandigram, asserting that she will move court against it. “We have won so big in Bengal but I respect the verdict of the people of Nandigram. Let people of Nandigram decide. Whatever their verdict is, I accept that. It is okay,” she said.

Banerjee said that even though her party received a landslide mandate, no grand oath-taking ceremony will be organised. “Tackling COVID-19 is my priority right now. It’s no time for celebrating victory. Once the pandemic is over, a mega rally will be organised in the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata,” she said.