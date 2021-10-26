Kolkata: The Indian Railways is likely to introduce the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. The train route has been approved by the railway board. This will be the third Vande Bharat train, once launched. It will connect Howrah(Kolkata) to Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Announces Fresh Flights to Bangkok From Delhi For October 2021 | Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Timetable Also Read - Air India Resumes Direct Flights Between Amritsar-Rome Under Vande Bharat Mission

The Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is expected to depart from Howrah station at around 8:00 AM. The expected arrival timing at Ranchi station is around 12:55 PM. Later, during the return journey, the train will depart from Ranchi at 03: 20 PM and is likely to arrive at Howrah station at 8: 10 PM. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Targets to Deliver 102 New Vande Bharat Trains by 2024

Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Districts Covered

The Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, covering a distance of 403 km, is scheduled to cover districts such as Kustaur, Muri, Anara, Mohanpur, Dankuni, and Andal. The train will run cover 403 km at 130kmph in just 4 hours and 55 minutes.

Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: New Facilities

According to the officials, as reported by IndiaTv, the Vande Bharat trains are likely to introduce updated facilities such as centralised coach monitoring systems and features concerned with an emergency evacuation.

During the Independence Day speech, 2021, PM Narendra Modi has announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be introduced that will connect every corner of India in just 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The Indian Railways ran two Vande Bharat Express trains; the first launched Vande Bharat Express train was Delhi-Varanasi-Delhi while the second was Delhi-Katra-Delhi.

The Vande Bharat Express train has an automatic entry, exit doors with sliding footsteps, a mini pantry, modular bio-vacuum toilets, fully sealed gangways for a dust-free environment, and sensor-based interconnecting doors in each coach. It will also have four emergency windows for the uncomplicated evacuation of passengers in case of any emergency persist. According to the official, the train will also have the feature of fire survival cables in-door circuits. An updated air conditioning system will also be provided.

As per the officials, a total of four disaster lights will be kept in each coach. The number of emergency pushbuttons will also increase. At present, there are two emergency buttons. With new modifications, it will be increased to four.

The trains have European-style seats, rotating seats in Executive Class, diffused LED lighting, and personalised reading lights. The Vande Bharat train is likely to have a push-button arrangement for reclining the seat so that the passengers can have the most comfortable journey.

The train is an all air-conditioned chair car service with premium aircraft-style comforts. The first prototype of the upgraded Vande Bharat train will be ready by March 2022.