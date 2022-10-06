Jalpaiguri Mal River Flash Flood: A major accident occurred during Durga idol immersion in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. During the immersion, the water level in the Mal River suddenly increased, due to which many people got washed away. As soon as the incident happened, there was an outcry, and people who were being swept away in the water started shouting to save their lives. Soon after the accident, the district administration stopped the immersion program and started a rescue operation. In this accident, the bodies of 7 people have been found and 10 injured have been rescued.Also Read - 7 Dead, Several Feared Missing as Flash Flood Hits Jalpaiguri's Malbazar During Idol Immersion

According to the information, the Vijayadashami festival was being celebrated in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. The idol of Maa Durga was being taken to the banks of the Mal River for immersion. This river leaves Bhutan and enters India. The people involved in the program were very happy. Women were singing farewell songs to Goddess Durga by applying vermilion to each other. There the children were playing games together. After this, the ritual of taking the idol of Mother Durga to the river for immersion started in the evening.

People got washed away in the strong current of water

Since the water level in the river was very low at that time, therefore, to immerse the statue properly, people took it a little in the middle. During this, many women and men stood in the river to bid farewell to Mother Durga. Suddenly the water level rose and the water started flowing at a very fast speed. Before people could understand anything, the furious flow of the flooding water swept them away. The speed of the water was so fast that even the people standing on the shore could not do anything to save them.