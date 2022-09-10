Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search operation over an alleged case of mobile gaming fraud in Kolkata. The agency has at least recovered Rs 17 crore cash till now at the premise of business man Amir Khan in the Garden Reach area of the city. The searches were conducted at six locations of the gaming app named ‘E-Nuggets’. In a photograph released by the federal agency showed bundles of seized Rs 500 currency notes along with a few in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 stacked together on a bed.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Bengal Police Issues Alert Over Increasing Travel Fraud Ahead Of Festivities

WATCH VIDEO AS ED RECOVERED HEAPS OF CASH IN MOBILE GAMING FRAUD CASE

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: Stacks of cash amounting to several crores have been recovered from the residence of businessman Nisar Khan during ED’s raid ongoing for several hours pic.twitter.com/o2qXzNSmDR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

TRUNKS BEING CARRIED TO COLLECT CRORES OF CASH

Currently the raid is still underway and cash counting is ongoing. The anti-money laundering agency also brought in around five note-counting machines and bank staff in order to ascertain the exact value of the cash haul.

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: Trunks being carried into the residence of businessman Nisar Khan to collect crores in cash that have been recovered during ED’s raid ongoing for several hours pic.twitter.com/jJjV3ZJRN6 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

E-NUGGETS: A FRAUD MOBILE GAMING APP

According to report by news agency PTI, the money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters in February 2021.This FIR was registered at the Park Street Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Federal Bank authorities before a court in Kolkata, the ED said.

Aamir Khan, son of businessman Nisar Ahmed Khan, launched the mobile gaming application E-Nuggets that was designed to defraud the public, the agency alleged.

How it lured people into investing?

As per ED report, users were rewarded with a commission initially and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free later. With this move the app gained confidence amongst the users and they eventually began investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.

Official sources said the agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other ‘Chinese controlled’ apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons. In many cases, the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.