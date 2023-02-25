Home

Video: TMC Supporters Attack Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s Convoy In Bengal’s Cooch Behar

A huge number of TMC supporters surrounded the minister's convoy and allegedly threw stones at the minister’s car and cracked the front windshield. Black flags were also shown to the minister, reported news agency PTI.

Cooch Behar: Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s Convoy came under attack by the supporters of TMC on Saturday. Pramanik, the Minister of State for Home and Youth Affairs and Sports, was on his way to meet with BJP workers in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata area when his convoy was attacked. The windshield of the Union Minister’s SUV was damaged.

WATCH: Union Minister’s convoy attacked by TMC supporters in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

#WATCH | West Bengal: The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home & Youth Affairs and Sports was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress-backed goons when he was going to meet with the party workers in Coochbehar’s Dinhata area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eXWqt7U2K9 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the crowds. Mr Pramanik is an MP from Cooch Behar.

“If a central minister’s car is attacked in this manner, then think about the security of the common people in the state,” Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, adding that the Governor should initiate steps to impose Article 355 in the state.

Pramanik also alleged that the attack on his convoy was orchestrated by the Trinamool MLA from Dinhata and state minister Udayan Guha. The latter, however, has rubbished the allegation. Pramanik also accused the local police present thereof being biased.

“Instead of trying to control those who attacked my convoy, the police used tear gas shells against our supporters,” he alleged.

