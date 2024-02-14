Home

West Bengal

VIDEO: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Injured In Clash With Police, Admitted To Hospital

The police resorted to baton charge in which many BJP workers, including state unit chief, Sukanta Majumdar, were injured, it said.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar sustained injuries as police resorted to lathi charge after the saffron party workers got involved in a scuffle with the cops. Majumdar was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Basirhat, North 24 Parganas | West Bengal BJP president Majumdar injured as Police resorted to lathi charge and a scuffle broke out between Police and party workers. The Police personnel were trying to take Majumdar back to the hotel from where he had left. He is being… pic.twitter.com/IsUpbDyayx — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

According to the ANI report, police personnel were trying to take Majumdar back to the hotel from where he had left, resulting in a scuffle with BJP workers. The police resorted to baton charge in which many BJP workers, including state unit chief, Sukanta Majumdar, were injured, it said.

#WATCH | Basirhat, North 24 Parganas | West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar admitted to Basirhat multi-facility hospital after he was injured during Police lathi charge as a scuffle broke out between Police and party workers. pic.twitter.com/8pBr5YxBfN — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Majumdar admitted to the Basirhat multi-facility hospital, the report said.

Reports said that Majumdar, alongwith with BJP workers, was headed to Sandeshkhali, where women have been protesting against alleged atrocities committed against them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Earlier today, police had stopped the West Bengal BJP chief from leaving a guest in Taki area of North 24 Parganas district. A massive police contingent was deployed to prevent the saffron party leaders from heading towards Sandeshkhali, where restrictions under section 144 have been imposed.

The development comes a day after BJP supporters clashed with the police on Tuesday after the latter attempted to defy prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP’s office in West Bengal’s Basirhat to the agitation of the saffron party over allegations of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali block.

As per officials, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in the area from 6 am and 6 pm to maintain law and order, adding that a huge police contingent equipped with riot gear was deployed outside the SP’s office in Basirhat to prevent any untoward incident.

Sandeshkhali is under the purview of the Basirhat police district.

‘Lawlessness in Bengal’

West Bengal BJP had announced that the party’s leaders and supporters/workers would gherao the SP office on Tuesday to protest against the Sandeshkhali situation. The saffron party workers, led by Majumdar, tried to break the police barricades and march towards the SP office, however, they were halted by the police personnel who resorted to baton charge to disperse them.

“This is a lawless situation in Bengal. The state government is trying to hide the truth,” Majumdar claimed.

The ruling TMC has accused the BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

“The BJP is trying to fish in troubled waters. The police are doing everything to maintain the situation but the BJP wants to disrupt the situation,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Sandeshkhali agitation

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

The protesters claim that Sheikh and his “gang” captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing women in the area.

Sheikh has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in Sandeshkhali in connection with a ration scam was attacked by a mob.

