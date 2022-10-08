DURGA PUJA 2022: As Kolkata celebrates Durga Puja Carnival after a hiatus of 2 years due to Covid-19 pandemic, the mega event was presided over by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and flanked by senior government officials, dignitaries from foreign embassies, consulates and representatives of UNESCO. More than 90 Durga pandal committees showcased their idols in colourful tableaux while playing their theme songs and performing cultural dances. The Chief Minister could be seen shaking a leg with the artists in the Durga Puja Carnival, held at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road area which is also the location for the Independence and Republic Day Parade.Also Read - West Bengal Witnesses Steep Rise In Dengue Cases In Just A Month, Health Department Blames Civic Bodies

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with artists during Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WT4F6bpb3C — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Actor and TMC MLA June Malia was also seen dancing with the Chief Minister and tribal artists along with the stars of popular Bengali serials. As many as 94 Puja Committees have participated in the Carnival in 2022. Each puja committee got three minutes to play their theme song and perform cultural programme. Several roads were closed for more than six hours in the heart of Kolkata. Renowned classical dancer Dona Ganguly's dance troupe performed at the inauguration of the event which had the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as it's Chief Guest.

West Bengal is also celebrating UNESCO’s recognition to Kolkata’s Durga Puja following its inclusion in the ‘List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ in December last year. In order to mark this honour, carnivals were organised in every district of the state this year, barring in Jalpaiguri – which mourned the deaths of eight people who were swept away by a flash flood during the immersion of Durga idols.

Each year since 2016, a parade on Kolkata’s Red Road showcases the brilliant craftsmanship that is on display during the five-day festival. Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Nabin Pally, Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Chetla Agrani and Bhowanipore 75 Pally are some of the puja committees that were a part of the carnival. More than 2000 police personnel were deployed for the carnival.