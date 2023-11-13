Home

Violence Breaks Out in West Bengal: Houses Set on Fire After TMC Leader Shot Dead, Suspect Beaten To Death

Soon after he was shot dead, Laskar's supporters caught a man they suspected to be involved in his murder and beat him to death.

Amid these developments, political slugfest started and local Trinamool leaders alleged that CPM supporters were behind the killing of Saifuddin Laskar.

Kolkata: A massive violence broke out in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district after a TMC leader was shot dead and a suspect was beaten to death. As the violence intensified, several houses were set on fire and a political blame game has started between the ruling Trinamool and the Opposition CPM.

The development come after Trinamool leader Saifuddin Laskar was shot dead this morning outside his home in Joynagar. Notably, Laskar was leading the Trinamool unit in Joynagar’s Bamungachi area and his wife is a panchayat pradhan.

Soon after he was shot dead, Laskar’s supporters caught a man they suspected to be involved in his murder and beat him to death. Apart from this, the ruling party’s supporters also set several homes on fire in the area.

During these developments, political slugfest started and local Trinamool leaders alleged that CPM supporters were behind the killing of Saifuddin Laskar.

However, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty refuted the allegations and said the murder is a “result of internal strife within the Trinamool”. “It is no use blaming the CPM,” he said.

Chakraborty also stated that the police must conduct a proper probe and unravel the conspiracy.

However, police said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing of the Trinamool leader. Police added that investigation is underway and a case has been registered.

