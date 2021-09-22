Kolkata: At a time when the fear of the third wave of coronavirus looms large, the Birbhum district of West Bengal is gripped by the rising cases of viral fever. During the festive season of Durga Puja, many cases of viral fever and several cases of coronavirus were reported from all over the district. Several adults and children were diagnosed with viral fever also.Also Read - African Swine Fever Grips Tripura as 28000 Pigs Dead in 11 Districts Since March

Nearly 102 children have been admitted to the Suri Super Speciality Hospital, out of which 52 were discharged on Tuesday(September 21). The total cases of scrub typhus have reached 160 since the beginning of the year. Although, all of them tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

Regular meetings are being conducted with the doctors by the district administration in order to tackle the forthcoming wave of the coronavirus and save the children from its devasted impact. All covid-19 test facilities are functioning in health centres. One needs to get checked in the hospital and isolate immediately if found positive. Rising cases of children with symptoms like fever, cough, breathlessness have been reported in the hospitals.

One child has recovered from dengue while two recovered from scrub typhus.

The District’s Chief Health Officer has instructed the people to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour and maintain distance from people who show viral fever symptoms or even suffer from a common cold and cough. Face masks and sanitizers should be used.