Darjeeling: After surprising locals by serving them Pani Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday showcased her culinary skills by preparing the Tibetan snack Momos in Darjeeling. In the video shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen of a local momo seller. The video shows the West Bengal Chief Minister making the savoury dumplings from scratch. She flattens the soft dough and adds fillings to it and then seals it. While making the delectable snacks, the Chief Minister can be seen interacting with the woman.Also Read - Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee Surprises Locals, Serves Panipuri to People at a Stall in Darjeeling | Watch

The video was captioned as, “A leader of the masses and with the masses! Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial is seen with the locals of Darjeeling wrapping dumplings. The heartwarming visuals remind us that our leader is not someone who sits in ivory towers, but who is a part of every family of Bengal.”

Watch the video here:’

This is not the first time Banerjee was seen trying her hands at making the local snacks. Shortly after attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Banerjee was seen serving the ‘Pani Puri’ also known as ‘Phuchka’ to children and tourists. In videos that wente viral, Banerjee was seen making the lip-smacking dish while interacting with the locals. The Trinamool Congress supremo was seen stuffing the crispy hollow puris with mashed potatoes and serving them to people after dipping them in tamarind water.

While in the year 2019, just before returning to Kolkata from the seaside town of Digha, she had stopped at a tea stall, made fresh, steaming cups of tea, and served them to locals. Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling attended the oath-taking ceremony of 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

(With ANI inputs)