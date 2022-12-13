Top Recommended Stories
Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor Attacked by Miscreants Near His Residence
Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, has allegedly been attacked on Tuesday by miscreants
Kolkata: Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, has allegedly been attacked on Tuesday by miscreants at the entrance of his official residence in presence of Officer-in-charge, Santiniketan Police Station.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.