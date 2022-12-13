Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor Attacked by Miscreants Near His Residence

Kolkata: Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, has allegedly been attacked on Tuesday by miscreants at the entrance of his official residence in presence of Officer-in-charge, Santiniketan Police Station.