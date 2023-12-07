Home

West Bengal

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Sings With Workers, Plucks Tea Leaves At Darjeeling Estate

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Sings With Workers, Plucks Tea Leaves At Darjeeling Estate

Mamata Banerjee was decked in a traditional Nepali outfit as she plucked tea leaves and sang along with the workers at a Darjeeling tea estate.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a tea estate in Darjeeling on Thursday where she interacted with tea pluckers and also tried her hand at plucking tea leaves. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo–decked in a traditional Nepali outfit– had a candid conversation with the women workers and later broke into a song with them as she plucked tea leaves at the Makaibari Tea Estate

Trending Now

Videos shared on social media showed Banerjee having a good time at the tea garden in Kurseong as she danced and sang along with the tea pluckers and also plucked leaves during the visit.

You may like to read

#WATCH Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dances and plucks tea leaves with tea garden workers at Makaibari tea garden, Kurseong. pic.twitter.com/Z2HlInwFA5 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial joined the #tea pluckers at Kurseong and engaged in a candid conversation with them. She also decked herself up in a traditional Nepali outfit and sang along with them. #MamataBanerjee #NorthBengal pic.twitter.com/8tmrzkZamU — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) December 7, 2023

Later, the West Bengal CM had tea at the estate.

TMC women MPs protest Giriraj’s “thumka” remark against Mamata

Meanwhile, in related news, TMC women MPs Thursday staged a protest in Parliament premises against Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s “misogynistic” remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Mahila Morcha workers stage protest in Kolkata against Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his purported remarks on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/uTkCozAaSn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2023

TMC women MPs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex and held placards demanding that Singh be expelled.

‘The problem with BJP’

“We heard the remarks yesterday, and they are absolutely shameful, misogynistic, patriarchal. The Union minister is commenting on the only woman chief minister in India,” TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said.

“Is this the kind of language to use. This is the problem with BJP and its ministers,” said.

VIDEO | "The problem with BJP and its ministers is that they are shameless. His (Giriraj Singh) remarks are misogynistic. BJP cannot handle women in authority," says TMC MP @MahuaMoitra on remarks of Union minister Giriraj Singh on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/A1eHGhrizS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2023

“They dislike women. They cannot handle women in positions of power, they cannot handle women in authority. They’re misogynistic to the core,” she charged.

‘Thumka laga rahi hai’

Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, “Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).”

Several leaders of the TMC had slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the Kolkata International Film Festival.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had on Wednesday raised the issue in the House during a debate on the economic situation in the country.

“I would like to strongly protest the pose and posture of one of our Cabinet ministers targeting the only lady chief minister of the country. I can show you the video if you want. It should be noted,” he had said.

The TMC has two women members in the Rajya Sabha and seven women members in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.