Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was on Tuesday greeted with ”Jai Shri Ram” slogans by BJP supporters during her visit to Nandigram’s Reyapara area. The BJP supporters raised the slogans while she was going to visit the house of a TMC worker who was beaten up and injured. Banerjee who is contesting the assembly elections from Nandigram had been camping in the constituency for the past two days. The constituency is set to go to polls in the second phase of voting on April 1. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Gets Back On Her Feet For National Anthem Amid Huge Applause | Watch

A video of the supporters raising slogans of ”Jai Shri Ram” while CM Banerjee was seen calmly sitting on her wheelchair was posted by news agency ANI. Also Read - West Bengal Elections 2021: Constituencies to Look Out For in Second Phase of Polling

Banerjee, who addressed multiple rallies on the last day of the campaigning, had strongly reacted to ”Jai Sri Ram” slogans in the past. A senior BJP leader here said raising ”Jai Shri Ram” slogan was not a crime, as people across the country revere the Hindu deity.

Local TMC members, however, claimed that the “BJP, sensing defeat, is resorting to cheap tactics” to inconvenience others. The TMC chief, an MLA from Bhawanipore, this time decided to fight the elections from Nandigram, where her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded by the BJP.

The two had engaged in a bitter war of words over the past few days, with Adhikari accusing Banerjee of practising appeasement politics, and the TMC boss alleging that the saffron camp had been trying to polarise voters on religious lines.

Earlier in the day, CM Banerjee had appealed to the voters in Nandigram to keep their cool and vote for her party Trinamool Congress.