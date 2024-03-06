Home

WATCH: PM Modi Rides With School Kids In Kolkata Underwater Metro

PM Modi inaugurated India 's first under-water metro tunnel built in Kolkata and later took a ride in the train along with some school students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on a metro train during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with school students in India’s first underwater metro train in Kolkata on Wednesday. Earlier, Modi arrived at the Esplanade metro station in the West Bengal capital and was received a massive welcome by a capacity crowd amid loud chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Modi’.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels with school students in India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/95s42MNWUS — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

He was accompanied by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by a crowd of supporters amid loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Kolkata. PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro rail service, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/RUboFpc6CQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Kolkata underwater metro

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country’s infrastructure development.

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city’s public transportation network’s efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala – Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

PM flags off key urban transport projects

PM Modi also flagged off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro’s stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro’s stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar, Pune Metro and Esplanade Metro- Kolkata.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores. In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

(With ANI inputs)

