Sandeshkhali Unrest: Violence, Arson As TMC Leaders Thrashed, Property Torched By Protesters | VIDEO

Since the first week of February, villages in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 district have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders.

Fresh protests rocked Sandeshkhali on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Violence: A fresh wave of violent protests swept across trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Friday as angry locals vented their fury by setting ablaze the properties belonging to TMC leaders who are accused of tormenting villagers. The enraged locals also staged protests against the alleged inaction of the police against the perpetrators and demanded the accused be brought to the book at the earliest.

Violent protests

The fresh round of agitation raged in the troubled enclave for the second consecutive day as irate residents barricaded roads with logs and set them on fire to block the entry of police vehicles into Jhupkhali area of Sandeshkhali.

#WATCH | West Bengal: People hold protest in Bemojur village panchayat area of ​​Sandeshkhali. pic.twitter.com/bBC0eWP4vR — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the villagers vented their ire by thrashing local TMC leaders and ransacking their residences.

Responding to the situation, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, for the second consecutive day, went to the troubled region and pledged firm action against those responsible for the unrest.

Armed with sticks, protestors set fire to thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur, directing their anger towards the elusive TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, and his brother Siraj. One of the torched structures belonged to Siraj, it was revealed.

“For years, police did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to reclaim our land and honour,” a demonstrator said.

DGP assures stern action

Subsequently, law enforcement personnel intervened and tried to pacify the agitated crowd. Later in the afternoon, DGP Kumar arrived in the locality and engaged in discussions with the locals.

“Please register your complaints. We will take action. We will establish a police camp here. However, I earnestly request you not to take the law into your own hands,” Kumar urged residents.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar reiterated, “Police will take stern action. We are committed to establishing the rule of the law in the area.” He affirmed that strict measures would be taken against any person resorting to vigilantism.

Kumar said police and administration had initiated the process of reclaiming land unlawfully seized from villagers.

Victims take to streets

As police began efforts to apprehend villagers involved in arson and property destruction, women who had accused the absconding TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, and his associates of sexual abuse spanning years, took to the streets. They staged protests, even resorting to lying down in front of vehicles to prevent the police from taking away their men.

“Police have not been able to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh but are now apprehending our men. Who will protect us if police take away our men? All these years, police were nowhere to be found,” a protester lamented.

Fresh round of protests have started in #Sandeshkhali. Instead of arresting Shahjahan Sheikh, WB Police randomly picked up the protestors… They barged into their homes and picked up the men. How dare they protest against Mamata Banerjee and men in her criminal syndicate?… pic.twitter.com/MqlnpnU26W — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 23, 2024

These renewed protests unfolded a day after the region witnessed turmoil and arson, fueled by accusations against local TMC leaders for sexual misconduct and forcible land acquisition.

DGP Kumar had previously visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, engaging in deliberations with police officials. He spent the night there before returning to Kolkata on Thursday.

Sandeshkhali unrest

The police have so far arrested 18 people including local TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. They have also added sections of ‘gangrape’ and ‘attempted murder’ against three of the prime accused, one of whom is still absconding.

The sections were added after a victim woman recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

(With PTI inputs)

