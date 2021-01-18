Kolkata: Moments after West Bengal Chief Minister’s announcement of contesting polls from Nandigram, a ruckus broke out at Suvendu Adhikari’s election rally in South Kolkata. Stones were pelted and several vehicles were vandalised as the BJP took out a rally in Trinamool Congress’ turf in Mudali area. Also Read - Will Contest From Nandigram: Mamata's Open Dare to Turncoat Suvendu Adhikari

Reports stated that people carrying TMC flags were heard chanting “go back” slogans. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Also Read - Muslims Who Say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram' Will be Honoured: UP Minister

Notably, Banerjee announced today that she will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram, and “if possible… from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram”. Both these seats have been a stronghold for party turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP.

“Let them become president and vice president of the country. But don’t you dare to sell out Bengal to the BJP. As long as I am alive, I won’t allow them to sell out my state to the BJP,” she said.

Adhikari is considered the face of the movement in Nandigram, some 130 km south-west of Kolkata. Nandigram was the scene of massive public protest against “forcible” land acquisition by the then Left Front government for the creation of a special economic zone.

However, after switching over to the saffron party, Adhikari has often accused Banerjee of having forgotten the people of the area who helped her gain power in the state.

That Banerjee chose Nandigram to make the big announcement reflects the TMC supremo’s determination to take on the BJP, which has launched a spirited campaign to unseat her after a decade-long stint in power, head-on.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are likely to be held in April-May.