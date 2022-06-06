Kolkata: West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities under different departments like Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Minority Affairs Department, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. This will have to be further passed in the Assembly.Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Session to Begin on June 10| Details Inside

It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor of private universities and replace him with the state's education minister.

The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities, the official said.

The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.