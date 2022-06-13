Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued an advisory for all Multi Service Operator (MSOs) and cable operators in the state stating that several satellite TV channels are transmitting coverage of news and incidents in such a manner which are misleading, sensationalized, and having a communal tone and is likely to cause a breach of peace in the state.Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill to Replace Governor With CM Mamata as Chancellor of State-Run Varsities

The state government strongly advises all MSOs and cable operators who are broadcasting such news and programs of various private satellite TV channels to immediately refrain from transmitting any such content which is violative of above mentioned Cable Television Network Act, 1995.