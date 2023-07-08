Home

West Bengal

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Voting Begins For Over 200,000 Candidates In 73,887 Seats

West Bengal Panchayat Polls: After hectic campaigning and a nomination filing process scarred by violence, polling for panchayats in West Bengal began on Saturday morning under stringent security cover. Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats today. The electoral exercise holds immense significance for both parties as it serves as a litmus test ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has taken proactive steps by deploying additional central forces to maintain law and order during the polls. This move comes in response to the instances of violence that occurred in the state during the campaign period leading up to the rural elections.

During the panchayat elections in 2018, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) managed to secure an overwhelming 34% of the seats without any contest. However, the elections were also overshadowed by disturbing incidents of violence that plagued the electoral process.

