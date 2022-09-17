Kolkata: The CBI on Saturday has been allowed by a special CBI court to take the former convener of the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) screening committee, SP Sinha, into its custody till September 22. SP Sinha was arrested last month by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore WBSSC teacher recruitment scam and he is currently under judicial custody. The same court had on Friday approved CBI’s plea to take former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee into custody. Partha Chatterjee is the prime accused in the teacher recruitment scam and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July this year.Also Read - Kolkata Metro To Run All Night Services On These Days During Durga Puja | Timings and Other Details Here

CBI sources cite two reasons for seeking SP Sinha’s custody

"First, we want to ask him some more questions specifically on teacher recruitment for the 9th and 10th standards in state-run schools. Secondly, since Partha Chatterjee and former WBSSC Chairman Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay are already in our custody, we don't want to miss the opportunity of grilling three of them together so that none of them can mislead us," a CBI official said.

To recall, a Calcutta High Court-appointed judicial committee headed by justice Ranjit Kumar Bag (retd) had termed WBSSC's screening committee as the epicentre of the teacher recruitment scam and Sinha as the mastermind in the matter. The charge against Gangopadhyay is that he blindly approved the appointment recommendations forwarded by Sinha without cross-checking them.

