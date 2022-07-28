WBSSC Scam Latest Update: The West Bengal government on Thursday took drastic step and removed Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, from his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from 28 July. The state government has issued a notice in this regard.Also Read - ‘Power Grows Out of The Barrel of a Gun': The Contested Legacy of Charu Majumder

Earlier in the day, there were speculations that Partha Chatterjee could be dropped from the state cabinet amid the growing chorus in the party for his removal. In the meantime, an emergency cabinet meeting has been called by the TMC in the evening to discuss the matter.

Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from 28th July: Government of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/12Asu6b4L8 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022



TMC demands Partha’s removal from party

Earlier in the day, party’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the SSC scam, should be removed immediately from his post and expelled from the Trinamool Congress.

“Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial (TMC),” Ghosh, also the party’s spokesperson, tweeted.

Rs 50 crore cash recovered by ED

Nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, and gold believed to be in kilograms were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate which arrested him.

Later, he said that he has full faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. “I think they will take the appropriate decision,” he said.

The statement from Ghosh came amid the opposition BJP and CPI(M)’s attack on the TMC government in the state for not taking any action against Chatterjee even as huge amounts of cash were recovered.

Mamata Banerjee on action against Partha

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that if someone is found guilty, she would not spare that person even if he is a minister.

Partha Chatterjee, a powerful minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and the secretary-general of Trinamool Congress, was arrested on Saturday in the SSC scam.

To address the matter, the TMC has called the party meet on Thursday evening. The meeting, to be held at the party’s headquarters in Kolkata at 5 PM, has been convened by TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leaders have been expressing concern about public perception over the recovery of cash and gold. Ghosh had on Wednesday said Chatterjee brought “disgrace” to the party and “shame to all of us”.