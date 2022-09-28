WBSSC Scam/Kolkata: The hearing on the bail plea of ​​West Bengal teacher recruitment scam accused and jailed former minister Partha Chatterjee was held in the sessions court on Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the grant of bail to Partha. The ED has said in the charge sheet that Partha while being the Education Minister, got his close friend Arpita’s sister a government job. The ED further said that Partha transferred most of the shares of his company Text Fab Pvt Ltd to Arpita after the death of his wife. The ED has submitted 14,643 pages of documents in the court opposing the bail of both.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Sourav Ganguly's Iconic Lords' Moment Becomes The Theme of This Kolkata Pandal | Watch

Partha went to Thailand with Arpita, paid the bill

According to the report of ABP Ananda, the ED has said that Partha used to pay Arpita’s shopping bills too. The probe agency further claimed that both Arpita and Partha had gone to Phuket in Thailand. The agency has also submitted the details of the permanent and temporary assets of both to the court. Also Read - Chandigarh Airport Officially Named As Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport As Tribute to Freedom Fighter

Partha had filed an affidavit and said he did not take a single rupee

Partha Chatterjee had filed an affidavit seeking bail from the special CBI court. Filing an affidavit in the court, Parth said, “I was implicated under a political conspiracy. I was also the Leader of the Opposition before being a minister. ED stayed at my bungalow for more than 24 hours but did not find anything. I should be given bail so that I can live in peace.” Also Read - Kolkata Police's Dog Squad Inaugurates First Pet-Friendly Durga Puja Pandal, Internet Delighted | See Pics

Partha further said, “I have fully cooperated with the ED’s interrogation so far and will continue to do so. I myself have been a law student and have got a scholarship in the British era. Why would I scam? I haven’t taken even a single rupee.” Partha Chatterjee is definitely claiming to have got a scholarship in the British era, but he was born in independent India.

Arpita started crying in court, said no information about money

Arpita Mukherjee started crying in the court itself during the hearing on the bail plea on 13 September. Arpita told the judge that she does not know how the money found its way to her flat. Arpita’s two flats were raided by the ED on July 23 and July 28 during which Rs 49 crore cash was recovered.

Was arrested by ED on July 23, accused of money laundering

On July 23, the ED arrested Partha from his official residence in Kolkata on charges of money laundering in the teacher recruitment scam. Partha is accused that while being a minister, he took money in exchange for a job. Five days after Partha’s arrest, Mamata Banerjee sacked him from the cabinet.