The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday summoned the wife of TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee in a coal pilferage case. Reacting to Central agency's action ahead of the West Bengal polls, Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, "At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down."

