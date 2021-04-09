Kolkata: “We like our music, our poetry, our mishti (sweets), and yes, our Romeos too”, said Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, hitting back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his promise to bring anti-Romeo squads in Bengal. “Latest from Ajay Bisht aka Yogi CM: Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in. Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart! We like our music, our poetry, our mishti & yes, our Romeos too!”, she tweeted. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled After Pushing a Man in Roadshow, Twitterati Call Her 'Rude And Arrogant'

Her tweet comes a day after UP CM Adityanath while addressing a rally in Hooghly and Howrah districts of West Bengal, said that anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal if the party is voted to power in the state.

Latest from Ajay Bisht aka YogiCM:

"Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in" Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart! We like our music, our poetry, our mishti & yes, our Romeos too! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 8, 2021

“Bengal is not a safe place for women under the present TMC government. Why is Bengal not a safe place for women? Education and transport will be made free for girls in Bengal. Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal to deal with those who loiter around girls schools,” he said.

Notably, Anti-Romeo sqauds were launched in Uttar Pradesh to ensure the safety of women soon after Adityanath assumed power in 2017.