Kolkata: Several flight operations were halted and over 21 flights cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport after damage was reported on the runway. However, Bagdogra Airport Director P Subramani said the flight operations will resume normally tomorrow.

“I got a call from our ATC around 11.50 AM that there’s this runway issue. Over 7 flights landed in morning and 5 took off. So, morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow,” Subramani was quoted as saying by ANI.

West Bengal | Flight operations halted, 21 flights cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport after damage was reported on the runway here. pic.twitter.com/LryI2aBYl2 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Earlier this month, the Bagdogra airport was closed for operations for seven-and-a-half hours due to a crack in the runway, forcing seven flights to be diverted to Kolkata. The development at the airport comes less than a month ahead of the airport’s scheduled shutdown for a fortnight (from April 11) for repairs.