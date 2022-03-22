Kolkata: Several flight operations were halted and over 21 flights cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport after damage was reported on the runway. However, Bagdogra Airport Director P Subramani said the flight operations will resume normally tomorrow.
“I got a call from our ATC around 11.50 AM that there’s this runway issue. Over 7 flights landed in morning and 5 took off. So, morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow,” Subramani was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier this month, the Bagdogra airport was closed for operations for seven-and-a-half hours due to a crack in the runway, forcing seven flights to be diverted to Kolkata. The development at the airport comes less than a month ahead of the airport’s scheduled shutdown for a fortnight (from April 11) for repairs.