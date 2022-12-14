Top Recommended Stories
West Bengal: 3 Dead in Stampede at Blanket Distribution Event in Asansol | Watch
According to the sources, the event was organised by BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, three dead including one child lost their lives in West Bengal’s Asansol area following a stampede in a blanket distribution program on Wednesday. According to the sources, the event was organised by BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
Four others with injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital. People were jostling to grab blankets when the stampede took place. Police sources say that the organisers had neither informed police about the blanket distribution nor took any permission.
3 Dead in Stampede at Blanket Distribution Event in Bengal’s Asansol pic.twitter.com/CMv1YgKuAq
— Victor DG (@dasgupta_victor) December 14, 2022
“This is a very unfortunate incident…Suvendu Adhikari did not take permission for the event. In the name of blanket distribution, Adhikari called a large number of people to a place, which did not have the capacity to accommodate such a large crowd…Total lack of coordination. Suvendu Adhikari played with the lives of poor people. He is doing politics without any sense of moral responsibility,” Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson of the TMC told India Today.
