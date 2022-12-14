West Bengal: 3 Dead in Stampede at Blanket Distribution Event in Asansol | Watch

According to the sources, the event was organised by BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Updated: December 14, 2022 9:06 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

3 killed in stampede
3 killed in stampede

Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, three dead including one child lost their lives in West Bengal’s Asansol area following a stampede in a blanket distribution program on Wednesday. According to the sources, the event was organised by BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Also Read:

Four others with injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital. People were jostling to grab blankets when the stampede took place. Police sources say that the organisers had neither informed police about the blanket distribution nor took any permission.

“This is a very unfortunate incident…Suvendu Adhikari did not take permission for the event. In the name of blanket distribution, Adhikari called a large number of people to a place, which did not have the capacity to accommodate such a large crowd…Total lack of coordination. Suvendu Adhikari played with the lives of poor people. He is doing politics without any sense of moral responsibility,” Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson of the TMC told India Today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 14, 2022 8:42 PM IST

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 9:06 PM IST