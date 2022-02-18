Kolkata: At least three laborers were killed and three others were injured after being stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at Durgapur Steel Plant, local police said. Authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.Also Read - West Bengal Man Remarries 90-Year-Old Wife to Celebrate His 100th Birthday, Great-Grandchildren Attend

Earlier last year, three persons were killed and 44 others suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation in Purba Medinipur district.

“In the motor spirit quality (MSQ) unit, during shutdown related works, at around 1450 hrs, today an incident occurred. The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control. After preliminary first aid to the injured, they have been shifted to Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment. District Administration’s support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured. A green corridor has been operationalised with the support of the district administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management. Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident,” the IOC had said in a statement.