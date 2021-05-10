Kolkata: Days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders sworn-in as ministers ( 24 cabinet ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 9 Ministers of State) in the Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. As many as 17 new faces including former cricketer Manoj Tiwary were inducted into the Cabinet. After the swearing-in ceremony today, CM Banerjee is scheduled to hold her first Cabinet meeting. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As West Bengal CM, Says Tackling COVID Crisis Her First Priority

Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet pic.twitter.com/FRIZL5eUJx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Check Full List of MLAs Who Took Oath as Cabinet Ministers Today

Subrata Mukherjee

Partha Chatterjee

Amit Mitra

Sadhan Pande

Jyoti Priya Mallick

Bankim Chandra Hazra

Manas Ranjan Bhunia

Saumen Kumar Mahapatra

Moloy Ghatak

Aroop Biswas

Ujjal Biswas

Arup Roy

Rathin Ghosh

Firhad Hakim

Chandranath Sinha

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

Bratya Basu

Pular Roy

Shashi Panja

Md. Ghulam Rabbani

Biplab Mitra

Javed Ahmed Khan

Swapan Debnath

Siddiqullah Choudhary

Leaders Who Took Oath as Ministers of State

Manoj Tiwari

Dilip Mondal

Akhruzzaman

Seuli Saha

Srikant Mahato

Yeasmin Sabina

Birbaha Hansda

Jyotsna Mandi

Adhikary Paresh Chandra

10 TMC Leaders Who Took Oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge)