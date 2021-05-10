Kolkata: Days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders sworn-in as ministers ( 24 cabinet ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 9 Ministers of State) in the Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. As many as 17 new faces including former cricketer Manoj Tiwary were inducted into the Cabinet. After the swearing-in ceremony today, CM Banerjee is scheduled to hold her first Cabinet meeting. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As West Bengal CM, Says Tackling COVID Crisis Her First Priority

 Check Full List of MLAs Who Took Oath as Cabinet Ministers Today

  • Subrata Mukherjee
  • Partha Chatterjee
  • Amit Mitra
  • Sadhan Pande
  • Jyoti Priya Mallick
  • Bankim Chandra Hazra
  • Manas Ranjan Bhunia
  • Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
  • Moloy Ghatak
  • Aroop Biswas
  • Ujjal Biswas
  • Arup Roy
  • Rathin Ghosh
  • Firhad Hakim
  • Chandranath Sinha
  • Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
  • Bratya Basu
  • Pular Roy
  • Shashi Panja
  • Md. Ghulam Rabbani
  • Biplab Mitra
  • Javed Ahmed Khan
  • Swapan Debnath
  • Siddiqullah Choudhary

Leaders Who Took Oath as Ministers of State

  • Manoj Tiwari
  • Dilip Mondal
  • Akhruzzaman
  • Seuli Saha
  • Srikant Mahato
  • Yeasmin Sabina
  • Birbaha Hansda
  • Jyotsna Mandi
  • Adhikary Paresh Chandra

10 TMC Leaders Who Took Oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

  • Becharam Manna
  • Subrata Saha
  • Humayun Kabir
  • Akhil Giri
  • Chandrima Bhattacharya
  • Ratna De Nag
  • Sandhyarani Tudu
  • Bulu Chik Baraik
  • Sujit Bose
  • Indranil Sen