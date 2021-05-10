Kolkata: Days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders sworn-in as ministers ( 24 cabinet ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 9 Ministers of State) in the Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. As many as 17 new faces including former cricketer Manoj Tiwary were inducted into the Cabinet. After the swearing-in ceremony today, CM Banerjee is scheduled to hold her first Cabinet meeting. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As West Bengal CM, Says Tackling COVID Crisis Her First Priority
Check Full List of MLAs Who Took Oath as Cabinet Ministers Today
- Subrata Mukherjee
- Partha Chatterjee
- Amit Mitra
- Sadhan Pande
- Jyoti Priya Mallick
- Bankim Chandra Hazra
- Manas Ranjan Bhunia
- Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
- Moloy Ghatak
- Aroop Biswas
- Ujjal Biswas
- Arup Roy
- Rathin Ghosh
- Firhad Hakim
- Chandranath Sinha
- Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
- Bratya Basu
- Pular Roy
- Shashi Panja
- Md. Ghulam Rabbani
- Biplab Mitra
- Javed Ahmed Khan
- Swapan Debnath
- Siddiqullah Choudhary
Leaders Who Took Oath as Ministers of State
- Manoj Tiwari
- Dilip Mondal
- Akhruzzaman
- Seuli Saha
- Srikant Mahato
- Yeasmin Sabina
- Birbaha Hansda
- Jyotsna Mandi
- Adhikary Paresh Chandra
10 TMC Leaders Who Took Oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
- Becharam Manna
- Subrata Saha
- Humayun Kabir
- Akhil Giri
- Chandrima Bhattacharya
- Ratna De Nag
- Sandhyarani Tudu
- Bulu Chik Baraik
- Sujit Bose
- Indranil Sen