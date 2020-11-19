New Delhi: At least five persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, police said. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of those killed in the incident and Rs.50,000 for the injured. Also Read - 7 Dead, Over 70 Injured After Massive Blast at Madrasa in Pakistan's Peshawar

Bengal's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim will shortly fly to Malda to take stock of the situation.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

Malda SP Alok Rajoria said, “A blast took place inside this factory where plastic is melted for further use. The machine which is electrically powered malfunctioned and blew up killing five and injuring several others.”